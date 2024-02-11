Awami syndicates indulge in looting manipulating essential prices: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the ruling Awami League-backed syndicates have become so desperate that they have indulged in looting manipulating the prices of essentials in markets.

The prices of essentials like rice, pulses, edible oil, sugar, meat, fish and vegetables have become so skyrocketed in the markets that people are now buying chicken legs, skins and fish bones, he said while addressing a press conference at the BNP’s central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Sunday (February 11) afternoon.

According to Rizvi, no vegetables are now available in the markets at less than Tk 80 to Tk 100.

Rizvi alleged that prices of electricity, gas and water have already been raised several times unlawfully without taking the public sufferings into consideration. The house rent is rising at geometric proportion. There is no policy to raise house rents by the owners though secretaries live in duplex houses in Dhaka paying just Tk 5,500 only a month.

The opposition leader observed that anarchy is going on in the country’s social and economic sectors. Occupation is going on across the country at a wholesale rate. They are killing themselves while dividing the occupied property. Awami League leaders are being killed in the hands of Chhatra League leaders across the country including Kurigram and Cumilla. Leaders of both Awami League and Chhatra League have indulged in widespread repression on women and girl children. According to a mass medium, 76 per cent of harassment of girl children are related to sexual harassment. They have indulged in gangrape and murder to maintain their influences across the country. As a result, the society is now facing a dreadful panic, worry and danger.

The press conference was attended by BNP chairperson’s adviser Zainul Abedin Faruque, Dr Abdul Kuddus, central leaders Abul Kalam Azad Siddiqui, Z Mortuza Chowdhury, Aminul Islam, Tariqul Islam, Abdur Rahim of Myatsajibi Dal, Abul Kalam Azad of Tanti Dal, Dr Zahedul Kabir Zahid and Professor Imtiaz Bakul of Swecchasebak Dal.