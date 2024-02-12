AL’s Shohiduzzaman wins by big margin from Naogaon-2

Md Shohiduzzaman Sarkar, the Awami League-nominated candidate with boat symbol, got a big win, unofficially, to become a member of parliament from suspended Naongaon-2 constituency of 12th National Parliamentary Elections.

A source of Naogaon Returning Officer’s office confirmed the matter on Monday night.

According to the source, Shohiduzzaman was unofficially elected with 1,58,941 votes beating his nearest independent candidate HM Akhtarul Alam, who got 74,381 votes with truck symbol.

Earlier, the polling activities were conducted from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on Monday, and the copy of the unofficial result was published from the returning officer’s office at 8:00 pm.

Notably, the Election Commission suspended election of the constituency after Aminul Haque, an independent candidate with eagle symbol, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on December 29 last year.