BNP leader Moyeen Khan meets Peter Haas

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Monday met US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

The meeting was held at the US Embassy in the city’s Baridhara area in the afternoon, reports UNB.

Dr. Moyeen Khan, a senior leader who has been pushed to the forefront of BNP activities since almost their entire leadership was put in jail in the post-October 28 scenario, entered the premises of the US Embassy at 2:40 PM and departed around 4pm.

A post on the Facebook page of the US Embassy in Dhaka confirmed the meeting between Peter Haas and the BNP leader. The embassy also shared a photo of the meeting.

The post reads, “Embassy Dhaka is committed to promote democracy, transparency, tolerance, good governance, and respect for human rights. Democracy thrives when every voice is heard. Pleased to meet with Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.”

Contacted, Dr Moyeen Khan said it was a courtesy call with Peter Haas. “We discussed various issues relating to democracy, human rights and the current situation of the country at the meeting.”

This was the first direct meeting of any BNP leader with the US ambassador after the January 7 national election.