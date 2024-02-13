Shakib excluded from squads of Sri Lanka series

Just a day after taking charge, the new selectors panel, led by Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced ODI and T20 squads ahead of Sri Lanka series.

However, the name of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was kept outside from both of the squads.

Besides, the panel dropped Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain Patwary and Afif Hossain from the T20 squad and included Naim Sheikh in the team.

Meanwhile, Mahmudullah Riyad made a comeback to the T20 team after a long one-and-a-half years despite not being included in the list of central contract for this format.

The inclusion of Test spinner Taijul Islam and new right-arm spinner Aliss Islam was the biggest surprise in the T20 team.

On the other hand, there was no notable change in the ODI squad as all of the players held their positions except pacer Hasan Mahmud, who was also excluded from the T20 squad. He was replaced by spinner Taijul Islam.

Squads

T20: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Liton Das (wk), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Aliss Islam.

ODI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Liton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.