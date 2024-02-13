Govt to make law on artificial intelligence: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said the government, considering the current excellence of technology worldwide, has taken an initiative to formulate a law regarding the artificial intelligence (AI).

“We are holding primary discussions in this regard. We would definitely discuss the matter with stakeholders before formulating the act,” he said in a meeting with a delegation of Centre for NRB at the conference room of the ministry on Tuesday (February 13), reports BSS.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always wants to formulate pro-people laws. That is why, her government kept the scope of holding discussions with stakeholders while formulating acts,” he added.

Addressing a demand raised by Centre for NRB chairperson MS Shekil Chowdhury, the law minister said he would take steps for virtual joining of non-resident Bangladeshis during the meeting with stakeholders while formulating acts.

“The government while addressing the demand of time, established Digital Bangladesh, and formulated Courts’ use of ICT Act. It established virtual courts, modernised Witness Act of British era. Now, people of all walks of life are getting the benefits of these works,” the law minister further said.