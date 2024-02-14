Kite stuck on power lines, metro services suspended for 40 minutes

Metro rail service resumed after 40-minute of suspension as a kite got stuck on the electric lines.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd assistant manager Rayhan Khalil said the Uttara-bound train stopped at Kazipara station around 1:15pm after the kite fell on the cable.

The service resumed at 1:55pm when the security guards removed it from the electric wire.

Centering Pohela Falgun and Valentine’s Day, the metro rail was overcrowded. As the train did not arrive there for a long time, the crowd increased.

Passengers were urged to make alternative arrangements at the metro rail stations. Even, commuters holding single tickets, were being informed through repeated announcements that refunds are available for their purchases.

Earlier, metro services were suspended several times for this type of reasons.