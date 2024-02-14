Barishal clinch 27 run victory over Dhaka

The Fortune Barishal have clinched a 27 runs victory over Durdanto Dhaka in the 31th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

After choosing to bat first, they have posted a challenging total of 186 runs against the opponent. For the fortuners, Tamim and Shehzad were off to a sedate start but the openers smacked Arafat for 21 in an over to ensure a good powerplay. Tamim then, went on to make his first fifty of the season but his partner perished after a struggle.

While Tamim was going pretty well, the others didn’t convert, thanks to some good teasing bowling from Alauddin Babu.

To chase the challenging target, Durdanto Dhaka lost their first three wickets in 11 balls and never got back into the game.

Only Alex Ross showed some fight as the rest of the batters kept throwing it away. No other batter went past 15 and it was all because of Ross that the margin of defeat was just 27 runs. There were no substantial partnerships as Dhaka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the two highest stands were for the 8th and 9th wicket when the game was sealed.

Saifuddin and Khaled picked up 6 wickets between them and were well supported by the rest. This win helps Fortune Barishal consolidate their place in the top four while Dhaka’s losing streak now extends to nine games.

Teams:

Durdanto Dhaka (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington(w), Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Sean Williams, SM Meherob, Alauddin Babu, Taskin Ahmed(c), Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny

Fortune Barishal (Playing XI): Ahmed Shehzad, Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shoaib Malik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Keshav Maharaj, Khaled Ahmed, Obed McCoy