Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khasru likely to walk out of jail Thursday

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury are expected to be released on Thursday from Keraniganj central jail if their lawyers’ can withdraw the production warrants against them in all cases.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukdar, representing the BNP leaders, have initiated the legal process for the withdrawal of the production warrants. This comes after both leaders obtained bail in all cases, as confirmed by Sairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson’s media wing, to UNB.

“The necessary legal steps are being taken following the provision that allows for the withdrawal of production warrants issued for the leaders to be presented in court while incarcerated,” the lawyers stated.

Work on withdrawing the production warrants has already begun, with expectations that if completed by noon today, the BNP leaders could be released. The documentation related to the withdrawal is hoped to be finalized by Thursday evening.

Advocate Masud mentioned that 13 production warrants were issued against Fakhrul, highlighting the legal hurdles faced. However, Advocate Syed Joynal Abedin assured that there are no obstacles to their release as bail has been secured in all cases.

The context for the anticipated release follows a Dhaka court’s decision on Wednesday to grant bail to both Fakhrul and Khasru in connection with a case filed over the vandalism of the Chief Justice’s residence during a BNP rally on October 28 last year. The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges Court’s acting judge, Faisal Atiq Bin Quader, approved the bail upon reviewing their petition.

The case was filed by the police on October 29, accusing 59 BNP leaders and activists, including Fakhrul and Khasru, of vandalism and assault during the rally. In total, 11 cases were filed against Fakhrul and 10 against Khasru related to violence surrounding the rally. Fakhrul was detained on October 29, and Khasru on November 3, both from their residences in Gulshan.