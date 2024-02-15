Over 2m students sit for SSC, equivalent exams

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2024 started today, with over 2 million students from 29,735 educational institutions expected to participate. The Ministry of Education has announced that the exams will start at 10 am across 3,700 centers nationwide.

To ensure the integrity of the examination process, no mobile phones or electronic devices will be permitted within the exam centers, except for a basic phone set without internet access to be used exclusively by the hall secretary. The question code will be disclosed 25 minutes prior to the start of each exam, streamlining the process for students and staff alike.

In a notable departure from tradition, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has decided not to visit any examination centers this year, aiming to reduce the stress levels among students.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Traffic Department is taking proactive measures to facilitate a smooth commute for examinees by forming a “quick response team.” This initiative is designed to address any transportation issues students might face en route to their examination centers.

Md Munibur Rahman, the Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of the DMP, emphasized the importance of students planning their travel to arrive at least 30 minutes before their exams begin. He also offered guidance for navigating traffic safely, advising students to use foot over bridges and zebra crossings where available and to seek assistance from traffic police in case of congestion or other issues.