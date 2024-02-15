Newly elected Naogaon-2 MP Shahiduzzaman takes oath

The newly elected member of parliament (MP) from constituency-47 (Naogaon-2) Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker took oath on Thursday.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has administered the oath at a ceremony in the parliament building.

The election to Naogaon-2 constituency was held on February 12 as the Election Commission postponed the Naogaon-2 polls following the death of a candidate there before the 12th parliamentary election.

Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, whips Iqbalur Rahim and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon were present at the oath-taking ceremony.