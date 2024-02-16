PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Germany

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Germany on a three-day official visit to attend Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

A regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members reached Munich, Germany at 4:34pm local time.

Sheikh Hasina was received by Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan at the airport.

The flight earlier departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11am (BD time).

This is the PM’s first foreign visit after assuming office for the record fifth time and fourth in a row.

During her stay in Munich from February 16 to 18, Sheikh Hasina will also hold meetings with German Chancellor and Prime Ministers of Denmark and Netherlands on the sidelines of the security conference.

She is also scheduled to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told a news briefing on February 14.

Indian external affairs minister will pay a call on the Bangladesh premier as well.

On February 16 morning, Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President of Women Political Leaders (WPL) is likely to meet with the prime minister at the bilateral meeting room of her place of residence, according to her visit schedule.

At noon, Rt Hon Lord Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of United Kingdom, is expected to pay a call on the Bangladesh premier at the same place.

Sheikh Hasina may join the opening of the conference and welcome remarks by the Conference Chair at Conference Hall of Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

On the same day, Axel Van Trotsenburge, Senior Managing Director, Development Policy and Partnership, World Bank will have a meeting with the premier at the meeting room of conference venue.

The prime minister will hold a meeting with Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Sheikh Hasina will later attend a panel discussion titled “From Pocket to Planet: Scaling up Climate Finance” at Main Hall I of Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

At night, she is likely to join a community reception accorded to her arranged by the Bangladeshi expatriates in Germany at Burgerhaus Garching.

On February 17, the prime minister will hold a meeting with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Afterwards, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay a call on the prime minister at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany will have a meeting with the Bangladesh premier at the Conference Venue.

A meeting between Sheikh Hasina and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany will be held at Garden Salon of Conference Venue.

The premier will later attend Ewald Von Kleist award ceremony and state dinner at Kisersaal Munich Residence.

On February 18, she will depart from M�nchen Franz Josef Strauss Airport in Munchen of Germany for Dhaka by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-208) at 21:10 (Munich time).

She is scheduled to reach the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 11 am (BD time) on February 19.