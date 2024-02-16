One dies from Covid, positivity rate 9pc

One more person died from COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours as of Friday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the viral disease to 29,485.

In addition, 43 new cases were reported across the country during this time, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It said a total of 476 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.03 percent.

Besides, the country’s total number of coronavirus cases reached 20,47,796 and the total number of recoveries was 20,14,981, it said.

Bangladesh reported its first Coronavirus case on March 8, 2020, while its first death was on March 18 that year.