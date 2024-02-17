State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Saturday said 100 per cent prepaid gas meters will be installed within the next four years.

“Every consumer to come under prepaid gas metre within next four years,” he said inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner and prepaid meter project’s data centre and data recovery centre at Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited (JGTDSL) head office in Sylhet, reports BSS.

The state minister is now in Sylhet on a three-day official visit for inspecting some gas fields, different projects and inaugurating model petrol pump and gas supply through pipeline.

While visiting JGTDSL head office, Nasrul said, “We want to complete prepaid meters’ installation as soon as possible. I talked with different companies. Now, many including World Bank, ADB wants to finance. They will install about 3 million meters”.

He also expressed his happiness over the services of JGTDSL.

“They have no system loss and no illegal connections. I saw the data centre and I have thought it was great,” he said.

The JGTDSL has total customers of 2 lakh 21 thousand 145. Among them, there are 2 lakh 19 thousand 345 residential customers.

Already 50 thousand customers have been brought under prepaid meters. A project has been taken up to set up another one and a half lakh meter.

Local lawmakers, managing director of the company and senior officials were present.