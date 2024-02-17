PM Sheikh Hasina holds meeting with Zelenskyy in Munich

A meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

The meeting was held at Hotel Bayerischer Hof, the conference venue, this morning.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues of mutual and global interests, reports BSS.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Senior Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Masud Bin Momen were present, among others.

Prior to the meeting with Zelenskyy, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany paid a call on Bangladesh Prime Minister at the same venue.

The premier earlier this morning held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte at the conference venue.

Earlier on Friday (February 16), she held meetings with Prime Ministers of Qatar and Denmark.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister arrived in Munich on February 15 evening on a three-day official visit to join the Munich Security Conference 2024.

Upon completion of the tour, Sheikh Hasina will leave Munich tomorrow night and is scheduled to reach Dhaka on February 19.