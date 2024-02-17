Indian External Affairs minister Jaishankar calls on PM Sheikh Hasina in Munich

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has paid a call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

The meeting was held at Hotel Bayerischer Hof, conference venue, on Saturday (February 17, 2024) morning, reports BSS.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues of mutual and global interests.

Later, Secretary of the State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom Lord Cameron paid a call on Bangladesh Premier at the same venue.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Senior Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Masud Bin Momen, were present, among others.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister reached Munich on February 15 evening on a three-day official visit to join the Munich Security Conference 2024.

Upon completion of the tour, Sheikh Hasina will leave Munich Sunday night and is scheduled to reach Dhaka on February 19 (Monday).