Ctg-2: Writ filed seeking cancellation of JS membership of Sony

A writ has been submitted to the High Court seeking cancellation of the parliament membership of Khadizatul Anwar Sony who was elected from Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari) seat in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election contesting as a Awami League nominated candidate.

At the same time, re-election in Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari) seat has been sought.

Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) chairman Syed Saifuddin Ahmed, who was a rival candidate in the election, filed the writ on Sunday (February 18), said his lawyer Shah Alam Ovi.

He said Khadizatul Anwar Sony took part in the election concealing a case pending against her with Artha Rin Adalat (Money Loan Court) and information of loans taken from eight banks in her statement submitted to the Election Commission.

In the Jatiya Sangsad election held on January 7 last, ‘Boat’ candidate Khadizatul Anwar Sony got 1,00,370 votes, while her nearest rival and independent candidate Hosayn Md Abu Taiyeb bagged 36,587 votes with ‘watermelon’ election symbol.

Besides, Supreme Party chairman Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari got 3,138 votes, indepndent candidate Mohammad Shahjahan with ‘Eagle’ symbol got 257 votes, Md Hamidullah with ‘Candle’ symbol received 1,525 votes, Mir Ferdous Alam received 525 votes with ‘Chair’ symbol, Reazuddin Chowdhury got 313 votes with ‘Cauliflower’ symbol, and Jatiya Party’s Md Shafiul Azam received 255 votes with ‘Plough’ symbol.

The 14-Party candidate Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari who withdrew his candidature from the election got 213 votes.

Fatikchhari upazila comprises of 18 unions and two municipalities where there are 4,56,487 voters. Of them, 2,39,902 are male and 2,16,582 are female voters.