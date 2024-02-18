CMF organizes journalist training workshop in Moulvibazar

Campaign for Media Freedom (CMF) has organized a training for 36 young journalists in Moulvibazar without any external support for the first time in the district.

This training workshop took place on Saturday at Moulvibazar Press Club in collaboration with Daily Dazzling Dawn, an English newspaper owned by Bangladeshi people based in London.

The CMF has been dedicated to improving the professional standards and protecting the interests of young journalists, particularly in South Sylhet, including Moulvibazar. Additionally, CMF has been organizing seminars and protests to raise awareness about journalist abuse and advocate for media freedom.

The event was presided over by Moulvibazar Press Club President MA Salam, while CMF president Hossain Ahmad moderated it.

The Member of Parliament for Moulvibazar-3 Constituency, Mohammad Zillur Rahman, attended the event as the chief guest. The training was conducted by Kalbela Sylhet Bureau Chief Liaquat Shah Faridi, Mashranga Television National Desk Incharge Sajib Sadiq, and Ekhon Television reporter Belayet Hossain on various topics.

Mohammad Zillur Rahman said: “The present government is working to improve journalism by providing training to upskill journalists. Moulvibazar Press Club will be made modern and smart.”