Ultimate guide to voluminous hair

Hair fall leads to constant anxiety, which, in turn, exacerbates the issue, creating a vicious cycle. When combating hair fall, many of us turn to expensive, marketed shampoos, serums, and hair growth oils in search of a solution. However, merely tending to your hair externally isn’t sufficient; the right nutrients, lifestyle choices, and diet also play crucial roles in promoting hair growth. Here, we unveil the secrets to maintaining healthy hair and achieving a voluminous, shiny look every day.

Utilize Coconut Oil

Natural coconut oil stands as one of the best remedies for achieving voluminous hair. Packed with essential fatty acids and nutrients, coconut hair oil fosters healthy hair growth, imparting a lustrous, voluminous appearance with each application. Moreover, for those experiencing severe hair fall, coconut oil can stimulate the growth of baby hair due to its high Vitamin E content. Simply take natural coconut oil, massage it into your scalp for a few minutes, and then rinse it out after an hour or two—or leave it in overnight.

Select Your Shampoo Wisely

Does your scalp feel excessively clean after shampooing? It might be time for a change. That squeaky-clean sensation often results from over-shampooing or the use of harsh, chemical-laden products. Since each hair type has unique needs, it’s crucial not to rely on brands that tout their shampoo as a one-size-fits-all solution. Opt instead for natural, sulfate-free shampoos, which preserve your hair’s natural oils. Sulfate-containing shampoos can be particularly harmful to sensitive scalps, leading to increased hair fall.

Embrace Aloe Vera Hair Masks

Aloe vera isn’t just effective against dandruff and hair fall; it also promotes hair growth, resulting in lush, voluminous locks. Rich in vitamins A, C, and E, aloe vera nourishes the scalp and encourages hair growth, while its folic acid content helps reduce the risk of hair fall.

Experiment with Hot Towel Therapy

Hot towel therapy is an excellent method for opening up the hair follicle pores, allowing the serums and oils you massage in to be more readily absorbed. To try this technique, mix equal parts coconut oil and almond oil, thoroughly massage the mixture into your scalp, then wrap a hot towel around your head. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly with a natural shampoo.

In conclusion, achieving healthy, voluminous hair is attainable when following these steps. However, in addition to these tips, ensure you maintain a healthy, nutrient-rich diet for optimal results.