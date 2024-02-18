Dr Mojibur Doftori elected to the European Movement International

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

A Bengali-origin Finnish politician, Dr Mojibur Doftori, has been elected as a Member of the Political Working Group, “Europe in the World”, of Belgium-based European Movement International (EMI). The current President of EMI is Guy Verhofstadt, former prime minister of Belgium and a current Member of the European Parliament (MEP). This movement has member organisations across 34 European countries. This pan-European movement works for the integration of Europe through the European Union and promotes democracy, human rights, the rule of law and peace in Europe and the world. Recently, the trustee board of European Movement Finland, in which Dr Doftori is a Green Party-nominated deputy, elected him to this European expert working group.

Dr. Doftori currently serves as a Deputy Member of the Party Council (Puoluevaltuusto), the highest policy-making body of the Finnish Green Party. He also served as a member of the Green Party’s Immigration Policy Working Group, Equality and Non-discrimination Working Group, Vice-Chair of the Green Party’s Helsinki Committee representing the Finnish capital city, and as a member of the Helsinki City Council’s Equality and Non-discrimination Commission.

Dr. Doftori worked as a researcher at Tampere University of Finland and Roskilde University of Denmark. He taught South Asian Studies at Helsinki University. He also worked as a researcher at PEN International, the London-based international organisation that works for the protection of freedom of expression of writers and journalists worldwide. He also served as a trustee of PEN Finland and chair of its Writers at Risk and Writers for Peace Committee.

Regarding getting elected to the European Movement International Political Working Group, Dr. Mojibur Doftori said, “I am thankful to the European Movement Finland trustee board for electing me to its important pan-European policymaking expert group. As a person of immigrant background in Finland, I am humbled. I will use my expertise with the team to formulate policies to build an open, safe and inclusive Europe for all. Together with the team, I will work for promoting core European values and institutions such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law to the world. My aim is to build intercultural bridges to deepen political and economic ties of Europe with Asia, Africa, and the rest of the world. I will work for making Europe more environmentally friendly, fairer continent for all and a model of cooperation, peace and prosperity for the rest of the world in this era of rising global digital disinformation, hate and authoritarian tendency.”