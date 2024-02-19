BNP leader Mirza Abbas walks out of jail

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas has been released from jail on Monday evening after securing bail in all cases.

The BNP leader walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 6:55 pm after the bail order reached the jail authorities, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

BNP leaders and activists of the senior leader of the party and his wife Afroza Abbas received him at the jail gate.

Talking at the jail gate, Abbas said, “Our movement for the restoration of democracy will continue”.

Earlier on Monday, a Dhaka court granted bail to Mirza Abbas in a case filed with Dhaka Railway police station over damaging railway’s properties during the BNP-police clash on October 28 last year.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Md Julhas Uddin granted the bail on a bond of Tk 10,000.

On Sunday, Mirza Abbas secured bail in a case filed with Ramna Model police station over vandalism.

Eleven cases were filed against him centering BNP’s October 28 rally.

Detective Branch (DB) police arrested Mirza Abbas from Shahidbagh in Dhaka in a case for sabotage under the Explosive Substances Act on the night of October 31 last year. He has been in prison ever since.

He was shown arrested in five cases filed with Paltan Police Station and four cases filed with Ramna police station on February 1.

On February 5, a court granted bail to the BNP leader in six cases, in three more cases on February 6 and in another case on February 18, over the attack on the Chief Justice’s residence.