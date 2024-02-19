Liton’s fight in vain as Sylhet beat Cumilla by 12 runs

Liton Das’ sole fight went in vain as Sylhet Strikers managed a win by 12 runs against Cumilla Victorians in the 37th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday.

The Strikers restricted the Victorians to 165/6 in 20 overs while defending 177 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Liton Das played superbly that put Cumilla close to the game but he had to depart for 85 from 58 balls by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Andre Russell played a 14-ball 23 at the end.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib bagged three wickets for Sylhet.

Earlier on batting first, Sylhet posted a competitive total of 177 runs losing five wickets with a cameo of Benny Howell, 62 from 31, in the middle and, later, at the end after Kennar Lewis provided a good start to Sylhet with his 25-ball 33.

Mohammad Mithu and Zakir Hasan added 28 and 18 runs respectively.

Sunil Narine and Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets each for Cumilla.

Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Yasir Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Sunzamul Islam.

Cumilla Victorians: Litton Das (c & wk), Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Johnson Charles, Jaker Ali, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rishad Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Aliss Islam.