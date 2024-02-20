Habibul Bashar appointed as head of women’s cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board official on Tuesday appointed former national skipper Habibul Bashar as the head of women’s cricket.

Habibul, who worked as the member of the national selection panel from 2016 to 2024 until it was dissolved recently, took over the responsibility at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday during a meeting of the women’s wing headed by its chairman Nadel Chowdhury.

“We have discussed how to go forward in the coming days with women’s cricket,” Nadel told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it’s a huge plus for the women’s wing to have someone like Habibul Bashar as the head of the department. And, I think it’s a big opportunity for him,” he said.

“As an in-charge he will do the planning while David Moore (BCB program head) will do the corresponding with different boards as well as ICC, and under the leadership of Habibul the operations of the women’s cricket will take place,” he added.

Habibul said that he is excited to take up the new position and added that the recent success of women’s cricket played a big part in him accepting the job.

“There is a scope to work in this field. Certainly, the recent result of the women’s team inspired me to take up the job,” said Habibul adding that his priority lies in school cricket at the moment for girls.