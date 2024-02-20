Soybean oil price cut by Tk 10 per liter

The government has decided to reduce the price of soybean oil by Tk 10 per liter.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the taskforce on the review of commodity prices and market conditions on Tuesday.

The new price will be effective from March 1.

As per the new rate, the price of a litre of soybean oil will be Tk 163 from Tk 173 now. Similarly, open soybean oil will be retailed at Tk 159.

Commerce State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu confirmed the matter to media after the meeting held at the Commerce Ministry.