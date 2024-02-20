Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Ingredients:

v 1cup water

v 1/2cup uncooked regular long-grain white rice

v 1medium head cabbage, core removed

v 2 eggs

v 1lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef

v 1/3cup chopped onion

v 1/2tsp salt

v 1/4tsp dried oregano leaves

v 1/4tsppepper

v 1can (15 oz) tomato sauce

v 3/4cup grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 13×9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. In 2-quart saucepan, heat water and rice to boiling. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 12 to 14 minutes or until rice is tender. Remove from heat.

2. Meanwhile, in 6-quart Dutch oven, cook whole head of cabbage in enough boiling water to cover about 3 minutes or just until outer leaves are softened. Remove cabbage from water; remove as many leaves as can easily be removed. Return cabbage to water; repeat process until 16 leaves are removed.

3. In large bowl, beat eggs. Stir in ground beef, onion, salt, oregano, pepper and cooked rice. For each roll, place about 3 tablespoons beef mixture in cooked cabbage leaf; roll up, tucking in ends to completely cover mixture. Place seam side down in baking dish. Pour tomato sauce over rolls. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

4. Cover tightly with foil; bake 50 to 60 minutes or until bubbly around edges, cheese is melted and beef is thoroughly cooked.