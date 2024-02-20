Amar Ekushey teaches us not to bow down head: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the countrymen to move ahead with head high as Amar Ekushey (February 21) taught us not to bow down head.

“Ekush taught us not to bow down. We will not move keeping our heads down anymore, we will go with our heads high,” she said conferring Ekushey Padak-2024 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, reports UNB.

Speaking as the chief guest at the award distribution programme, the premier said Bangladesh lost its dignity as a victorious nation after 1975 (brutal killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman).

Sheikh Hasina said, “Today I can at least claim that Bangalees can move with their heads high in the world arena as we have brought that dignity back.”

The people of Bangladesh will have to move forward upholding this dignity in the coming days, she said, adding, “We are not seeking anything from anyone by begging. We will walk in the world with self dignity.”

The prime minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman not only gave us freedom, but also he gave a sense of dignity to the people of Bangladesh.

“We want to keep our head high all over the world as we are a victorious nation. Everyone should remember this,” she said.

The head of the government said they want to build the countrymen as educated, skilled, and modern knowledge, science and technology based human resources.

She added: “We’ve built digital Bangladesh. Our future goal is to build a smart Bangladesh. So no one will remain in the darkness of illiteracy.”

She said her government is paying special attention to infuse proper education to the people to flourish their skills to keep pace with the times.

Referring to the announcement of building a smart Bangladesh by 2041, Sheikh Hasina said, “We are moving towards the future (smart Bangladesh) as we prepared perspective plan attaching them to the five-year plan and started the implementation work.”

About the enlighten personalities, who are contributing to the societies, she said her government will definitely find out those who are contributing to different areas of the society and “we will feel privileged by awarding them. This will be our effort.”

She also said, “I feel blessed to serve those who take care of the people.”

The new generation will also get inspiration from the luminary people if they are honored, she added.

So her government will honour them who have contributed to our liberation war or who have contributed to various movements, sports and culture, the prime minister said.

She, as well, greeted the award recipients and appreciated their dedication for the society.

Ziaul Haque received Ekushey Padak-2024 for social service as he dedicated his entire life to creating a public library and free book distribution among insolvent students with the little bit of profit he made from selling curd, she said.

Despite being a brilliant student, he had to struggle for life due to financial insolvency instead of going to school, Sheikh Hasina said.

She also said the great man started shouldering the responsibility of poor students and began distribution of free books among insolvent students, creating a family library first (in 1969) and then a public library titled “Ziaul Haque Common Library.”

Sheikh Hasina, also the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, said she would arrange a permanent land for building the public library developed by Ziaul Haque as he demanded while receiving the Ekushey Padak.

The premier distributed “Ekushey Padak-2024”, the second highest civilian award in Bangladesh, among 21 eminent individuals in recognition of their contributions to various fields on the occasion of the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

This year two persons got the award in the Language Movement category, while one in making documentation on the Liberation War, 11 in Shilpakala (acting, music, recitation, arts and painting), two in social service, one in education and four in language and literature.

Moulavi Ashrafuddin Ahmad (posthumously) and valiant freedom fighter Hatem Ali Mia (posthumously) have been awarded in the Language Movement category.

Jalal Uddin Kha (posthumously), freedom fighter Kalyani Ghose, Bidit Lal Das (posthumously), Andru Kishore (posthumously) and Shuvra Dev got the award in the category of Shilpakala (music) while Shibli Mohammad in Shilpakala (dance), Dolly Johur and MA Alamgir in Shilpakala (acting), Khan Md Mustafa Walid (Shimul Mustafa) and Rupa Chakrabarti in Shilpakala (recitation), Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash in Shilpakala (painting), and Kawsar Chowdhury in Shilpakala (liberation affairs documentary and archiving).

Besides, Md Ziaul Haque and Rafique Ahmed were given the award in Social Service, while Muhammad Samad, Lutfor Rahman Riton, Minar Mansur and Rudra Muhammad Shahidullah (posthumously) in Language and Literature, and Professor Dr Jinabodhi Bhikkhu in Education.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the award giving ceremony and read out the citation of the awardees.

With Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed in the chair, its Additional Secretary Hasna Jahan Khanam delivered the welcome address.