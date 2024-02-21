Again 10-year-old child dies during circumcision, hospital sealed off

A 10-year-old boy has died following full anesthesia during a circumcision procedure at a private hospital in the capital.

Deceased Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, a class IV student of Motijheel Ideal School and College, died at night on Tuesday (February 20) at JS Hospital and Medical Checkup Centre (JSHMCC) in Malibagh.

Ayham’s father filed a case with Hatirjheel Police Station mentioning the name of Dr SM Muktadir and three others. Five others unknown persons have also been made accused in the case. Following the case file, two doctors of the hospital were arrested.

They are being questioning.

The police station OC MD Awlad Hossain confirmed this on Wednesday morning.

The diagnostic centre has been sealed off.

Relatives alleged that, the doctors told them about local anesthesia when they were taken Ayham to the operation theater. But Ayhan never regained consciousness due to full anesthesia.

It was learnt that Ayhan father Fakhrul Alam and mother Khaykun Nahar Chumki took him to the hospital for circumcision at 8pm on Tuesday. But never regained consciousness after doctor gave him full anesthesia dose. An hour later, the hospital authorities declared Ayham dead.

The deceased’s father said, “We requested the doctors not to give him full anesthesia dose. Dr Muktadir pushed the dose to his child. They killed my son. Want stern punishment ahanst them.”

Soon after the incident, Dr Muktadir fled the hospital. He used to treat patients as a specialist in joint pain, rheumatism, paralysis of the Orthopedic Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Earlier, on December 31, Ayaan, 4, was taken to United Medical College Hospital in Badda for circumcision. He breathed his last after seven days on life support.

Ayaan’s parents alleged that the intern doctor administered excessive anesthesia dose during circumcision.