Kohli ends speculation over absence with baby announcement

Virat Kohli has announced the birth of his second child, ending speculation over the reason for his absence from India’s ongoing home Test series against England.

Kohli said his wife, the Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, delivered a baby boy last Thursday. The couple already have a daughter named Vamika, AFP reports.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world,” Kohli, 35, said on Instagram.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time,” he added late Tuesday.

Star batsman Kohli, a hero in cricket-crazy India, had opted out of the five-match series against England citing personal reasons.

The lack of detail led to intense speculation.

India currently lead the series 2-1, with the fourth Test starting in Ranchi on Friday.

The fifth and final Test will be played in Dharamsala from March 7.