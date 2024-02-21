‘To uproot communal poisonous trees is our commitment’

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday called for removing the poisonous trees of communal forces, led by BNP.

“Communalism is the barrier towards development of the country. The poisonous tree of communalism has spread its branches under the leadership of BNP. We will uproot this poisonous tree. This is our commitment on this Shaheed Day.”

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said these while talking to journalists after paying homage to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement by laying a wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar marking the Shaheed Dibash’ (Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day.

Noting that Ekushey February is the foundation of independent Bangladesh, Quader said the foundation of Bangladesh was laid through the Language Movement of Ekushey February under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh, he said, which became independent on December 16, 1971, is now reached a new height of development and prosperity before the world.