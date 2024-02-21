BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf returns home from Singapore

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain returned home from Singapore early Wednesday after receiving treatment for a brain tumour.

He landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1am.

“My father is now better Alhamdulillah than before. He received treatment at National Hospital University in Singapore,” said Khandaker Maruf Hossain, son of Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

He also said he (Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain) will stay on bed rest for 4-6 months as per his Singapore doctors’ advise as he underwent brain surgery. He will not meet anyone or will not join any kind of meeting for four months.

He sought doa to all for his father.