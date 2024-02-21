Our dream is to make Bangla an official language of UN: FM

In a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of the 1952 Language Movement, Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday articulated Bangladesh’s aspiration to accord Bangla the status of an official language of the United Nations.

Speaking at a commemorative event for National Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day at the Foreign Service Academy, Hasan acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasized the national dream, reports UNB.

“Our dream is to make Bangla the official language of UN. This is our dream. I know there are many hurdles, but this is our dream today,”

On 21st February in 1952, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in jail.

“Many people don’t know that when he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (from jail) for treatment, he organised a meeting. In that meeting, it was decided that a protest rally would be brought out on the 21st February, 1952. The decision was given by Bangabandhu with his jail mates,” Minister Hasan said.

The ceremony saw participation from Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, alongside various foreign missions in Dhaka. Among the attendees were Mashfee Binte Shams, Rector of the Foreign Service Academy, diplomats, senior ministry officials, and their families.

Hasan paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the 1971 War of Liberation, highlighting Bangabandhu’s pivotal role in the 1952 Language Movement as a young leader.

He also praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s efforts in propelling Bangladesh towards new developmental heights, citing accolades received at the Munich Security Conference 2024 for her leadership.

The observance of International Mother Language Day, endorsed by UNESCO and the UN General Assembly, celebrates linguistic diversity and promotes inclusion towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The 2024 theme, “Multilingual education – a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning,” advocates for education that begins in one’s mother tongue, easing the transition to multilingual learning and preserving indigenous languages.

Bangladesh’s solemn commemoration of ‘Amar Ekushey’ pays respect to the Language Movement martyrs, asserting the nation’s commitment to cultural and linguistic preservation.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s participation in laying wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar signifies a national moment of unity and remembrance, echoing the timeless anthem ‘Amar Bhai-er Rakte Rangano Ekushey February’.