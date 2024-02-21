DITF 2024 fetches export orders worth $35.62m

The 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2024 concluded at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal on the outskirts of Dhaka on Tuesday (February 20, 2024) afternoon.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) under the Ministry of Commerce organised the concluding ceremony.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu and FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam attended the concluding ceremony as the chief guest and special guest respectively.

Commerce Ministry’s senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh presided over the concluding ceremony. It was addressed by EPB vice-chairman AHM Ahsan.

Goods worth Tk 400 crore have been sold at the DITF 2024 while the trade fair has fetched export orders worth US$35.62 million or Tk 391.82 crore, said the EPB.

The fair began on January 21 following the inauguration by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The organiser arranged a concluding session on the last day of the fair.

Though traders offered various discount offers to attract customers on the last day of the fair, the pressure of customers was less. The traders expected that there would be a huge rush of visitors from the morning on the last day of the fair. But, the opposite scenario was observed. Most of the traders and their emploiyees were seen passing idle time as the pressure of crowd was less.

Exhibitors displayed local and foreign products, including electronics, apparel, jute and leather goods, furniture, plastic products, handcrafts and various food items at their stalls at the fair.

Traders also offered various discounts to attract customers.

Along with local businesses, Indian, Pakistani, Hongkong, Turkish and Iranian businesses displayed carpets, jewellery, hand- and machine-made designer bed-sheets, carpets, footwear and other items.

Some foreign product-based stall owners were frustrated with their selling amount

The fair venue remained open from 10:00am to 9:00pm every day except on Fridays when it remains open till 10:00pm.

Special bus services were also available from Farmgate and Kuril to the DITF venue for visitors.

There are about 351 local and foreign stalls, pavilions and mini pavilions in the fair, which was 331 in the the previous year.