Conjoined twins separated at BSMMU after successful operation

Surgeons at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Tuesday (February 20) successfully separated the conjoined twins Nava and Nova after over a 13-hour long surgery.

“The operation of conjoined twins Nava and Nova has been successful . . . Such an operation requires Tk 1 crore to perform in India and other countries,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen told a press conference at BSMMU after the surgery, a press release said.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has borne the expenses of the operation of the twins,” he added.

The health minister said Bangladesh has made milestone progress in the health sector as physicians of the country have successfully performed rare and complex operation in recent times.