Imrpisoned GK Shamim’s bail in arms case upheld

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the bail of expelled Jubo League leader SM Golam Kibria Shamim, known as GK Shamim, given by the High Court, in an arms case.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, passed the order dismissing a petition which sought a stay on the bail. The petition was filed by the state.

The court also asked the HC bench led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder to hear and dispose of the appeal in two months.

The High Court on December 13 last granted six-month bail to the expelled Jubo League leader. Later, on December 19, a Chamber Judge stayed the bail order.

On September 20 in 2019, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted raids on GK Shamims house and office in the city’s Niketan and seized eight firearms, a huge amount of ammunition, fixed deposit receipts worth Tk 165 crore, around Tk 1.8 crore in cash, a large stash of US and Singaporean dollars and some foreign liquor.

The RAB members then arrested him on charges of extortion and tender manipulation. His bodyguards were also arrested then. The next day, RAB filed a case with Gulshan Police Station under the Arms Act.

On September 25, 2022, a Dhaka tribunal sentenced GK Shamim and seven of his bodyguards to life imprisonment in the arms case.