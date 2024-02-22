Check distributed among child patients on Int’l Mother Language Day in Kulaura

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, social services department distributed cheques of Tk 50,000 each to 24 child patients suffering from various complex diseases at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district.

Moulvibazar-2 seat MP Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel distributed these cheques among the children as the chief guest in a programme on Wednesday at the upazila parishad conference room.

Earlier, a discussion was held on the occasion of International Mother Language Day and Language Martyrs Day at the conference room presided over by Kulaura UNO Mahmudur Rahman.

Upazila Women Vice Chairman Fateha Ferdous Chowdhury Popi, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mehedi Hasan, Kulaura Police Station OC Ali Mahmud, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Ferdous Akter, Agriculture Officer Jasim Uddin, Upazila Fisheries Officer Mohammad Abu Masud, Kulaura Press Club Secretary Khaled Parvez Bakhsha, language soldier Roshan Ara Bachchu’s daughter Tanveer Farhana Waheed Tuna, Dhaka Metropolitan North Women’s Jubo League Organizing Secretary Shireen Akhtar Beli, Freedom Fighter Rajab Ali, Kulaura Government Primary School Head Teacher’s Association President Abdul Qayyum, Assistant Teachers Association President Abdul Mohaimin spoke at that time conducted by Upazila Project Implementation Officer Shimul Ali.