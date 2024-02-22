Jubo Mohila Leage leader remanded with husband

Pabna District Jubo Mohila League vice-president Mim Khatun Afsana who was arrested along with her husband Obaidullah on charges of misappropriation of fund through fraudulent ways have been placed on remand.

Tahmina Huque, metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, placed them on one day remand on Thursday (February 22), after hearing on their bail petitions.

Earlier, they were produced before the court by investigation officer of the case and Gulshan Police Station’s sub-inspector Md Romen Mia. Producing them before the court, the IO pleaded to place them on remand.

The lawyers representing the accused pleaded to the court to reject the remand plea and grant bail to their clients. However, after hearing both sides, the court placed the accused on one day remand.

Mim and Obaidullah were arrested from their house at Masum Bazar in Pabna town on Wednesday morning with the help of Sadar Police Station.

Arrested Mim is the daughter of Mintu Molla of Old Masum Bazar area under Pubna municipality, while Obaidullah is the son of late Moulana Kismat Ullah.

On Monday (February 19), Moniruzzaman alias Babu, 32, son of Abdus Sattar of village Chandva Hatpara under Atgjaria upazila in Pabna district, filed a fraud case against them with Gulshan Police Station in Dhaka. He is a contractor and businessman by profession. Now, he lives at Shahjahanpur in Dhaka. He owns a business establishment at Gulshan-2.

In his case, plaintiff Moniruzzaman alleged that the accused took Tk 13,17,000 from him at different times in the name of doing business. But, the money was not returned.