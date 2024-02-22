Trial against Pori Moni in narcotics case to continue

The High Court on Thursday disposed of the petition filed to cancel the trial against actress Pori Moni in narcotics case with an observation. Now, there is no bar to continue the trial in the case.

An HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam pronounced the verdict.

The court said, ice and alcohol were found at Pori Moni’s residence. It will be decided by the lower court after taking deposition. But the trial will be continued keeping aloof the matter of alcohol seize as there found very low alcohol levels and she has the license.

The HC gave this verdict disposing the petition.

Lawyers ZI Khan Panna, Shah Monjurul Hoque, Syeda Nasrin and Md Shahinuzzaman were present on behalf of Pori Moni, while deputy attorney general Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion raided Pori Moni’s Banani residence and detained her from there on August 4, 2021. They seized alcohol, ice and LSD from the residence.

A Dhaka court on January 5, 2022 framed charges against Pori Moni and two others — Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain — in a case filed under narcotics control act.

The following day, the two were shown arrested in the case filed with Banani Police Station. Later, Kabir was shown arrested in the same case.

On September 1, 2021, Pori Moni was released from jail on ad-interim bail, four weeks after her arrest.