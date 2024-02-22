Power price being hiked to take revenge on people: Rizvi

The government is going to hike the prices of electricity and fuel oils for taking revenge on people, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged.

“The government will increase the prices of electricity and energy in the next month of again. The anti-people government doesn’t bother about showing accountability. The government is going to raise the prices of power and energy again to take revenge on people as they overwhelmingly boycotted the dummy parliamentary elections on January 7 last,” he said.

Rizvi was addressing a press conference at the BNP’s central office at Nayapaltan in the capital early Thursday afternoon.

“This anti-people illegal Awami League government didn’t receive votes from people in favour of it. So, it is going to raise the prices of electricity and energy to aggravate their sufferings. This decision will be very brutal,” he said.

“If the prices of electricity and fuel oils are increased, it will adversely affect people. The agricultural industry and factories will be in a deep crisis,” he said.

Rizvi said the people were feeling the pinch of increasing prices.

“Common people are struggling to buy food they need. A price hike on top of this will make them hard hit,” he said.

The BNP leader also alleged that the government has passed the debt burden on to the people by taking massive loans from the country’s banking sector and abroad in the name of development.

“The country’s exchequer has become almost empty due to the horrendous fiscal policy of the government,” he said.

“The people’s question is where did the dollars from the reserves go? Who has embezzled dollars by showing the light of development? Who has smuggled wealth abroad? Now increasing the price of electricity and water is another diabolical method of sucking people’s blood in different ways,” he said.