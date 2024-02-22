Shakib not to play even in Test against Sri Lanka

Although Shakib Al Hasan was not supposed to take part in the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka in home ground, he would likely be included in the Test series.

However, the ace all-rounder will not play in the longer version also, said BCB Cricket Operations chairman Jalal Yunus. He said, “Shakib has taken rest from the Sri Lanka series.”

Shakib has been out of the team after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup held in India last year due to his finger injury and eyesight problem.

Jalal said, “Shakib was in the form but he had a problem with his eyes. He was facing problems with this. But that is temporary.”