JS Diagnostic Centre shut down at directive of health minister

Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has directed to seal off JS Diagnostic and Medical Centre following the death of a child after circumcison procedure.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning shut down all the activities of the diagnostic centre situated at Malibagh Chowdhurypara in the capital.

The health minister directed to take step immediately after hearing about the complain of death of Ahnaf Tahmin Ayman, a child, due to wrong treatment while he underwent circumcision procedures on Tuesday (February 20) morning.

Receiving information, the health minister sent DGHS director (Hospital) Dr Moinul Ahsan to the spot and directed to take necessary steps immediately.

Following a case filed by Ahnaf’s father, police have already arrested a director and an anaesthiologist from the diagnostic centre.

It is learnt that Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen will hold an emergency meeting with the offcials concerned on February 25 (Sunday).