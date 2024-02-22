Bangladesh is against war but will defend sovereignty: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday reiterated Bangladesh’s stance not to engage in war with anyone, but will boost its defence forces aiming to protect the independence and sovereignty.

“We will not engage in war with anyone. But we have to attain capability to protect our independence and sovereignty,” she said, reports UNB.

The prime minister said this while addressing the Golden Jubilee of the enactment of the Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act, 1974 by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury chaired the programme organised at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

Hasina said that following the footstep of Bangabandhu the government has formulated Forces Goal 2030 and implementing it.

“Side by side, as an independent country we will do whatever we need. We are working on that direction,” she said.

The prime minister said that Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act, 1974 is working as an important guideline and in future it will continue to do the same.

She mentioned that the vast maritime areas that Bangladesh attained will contribute a lot in the country’s economy.

Shipping Secretary Md. Mostafa Kamal and Naval chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan also spoke at the programme.

Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam presented the keynote paper.

An audio-visual documentary was also screened at the programme.

Later, the PM visited different stalls at the programme premises.