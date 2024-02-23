India to export 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh

India has allowed traders the export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh till March 31. The export will begin with an immediate effect.

“We have allowed export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, 1,200 tonnes to Mauritius, 3,000 tonnes to Bahrain and 560 tonnes to Bhutan with immediate effect,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told media on Thursday.

He said the traders are allowed to export this quantity till March 31 while the modalities to this end are being worked out.

Singh told the news agency that the decision to allow export to Bangladesh has been taken following a recommendation from the External Affairs Ministry.

India imposed ban on export on onion on December last year to boost the domestic supply and check price hike of the essential commodity.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud during his India visit early this month requested India to lift ban on export of some essential commodities including onion to Bangladesh to keep their prices in Bangladesh’s local market stable ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

During his meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Hasan made the appeal to export those commodities to Bangladesh.