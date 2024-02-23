No scarcity of any commodity during Ramadan: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said there will be no shortage of any commodity in the market during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

“There’ll be no scarcity of anything during Ramadan. All arrangements have already been made,” she said, replying to a question at a press conference in her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital in the morning.

The press conference was organised to inform about the outcomes of her recent visit to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference-2024.

Talking about essential commodities during the month of fasting, Hasina said there is an arrangement to import sufficient amounts of goods like gram, dates and sugar. “So, there will be no problem with this,” she added.

The prime minister went to Munich on February 15 and returned home on February 19.

During her stay in Munich, Hasina attended the Munich Security Conference and held meetings with global leaders on the sidelines.