144 more Bangladeshi migrants return from Libya

A fresh batch of 144 irregular Bangladeshi migrants, who were held at a detention centre in Libyan, were repatriated to Dhaka on Friday.

A chartered flight of Buraq Air carrying the Bangladeshi migrants landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday morning, said a foreign ministry press release.

With the utmost efforts of the Bangladesh High Commission in Tripoli in association with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated to their homeland, the release said.

On behalf of IOM, each individual received Tk 6,000 as pocket money and essential food items.

According to the press release, a total of 1,390 Bangladeshi nationals have been repatriated from Libya since July 2023. They were detained in various detention centres in Tripoli and Benghazi.