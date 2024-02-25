Dominant Western Australia clinch third straight one-day title

Hilton Cartwright hit an unbeaten 73 and Joel Paris took 4-21 as a dominant Western Australia thrashed New South Wales by five wickets Sunday to claim a third straight Marsh Cup one-day title.

WA skipper Sam Whiteman sent the hosts in at Sydney and the decision paid off when they were bowled out for 169 in 42 overs, losing their last seven wickets for just 34 runs, AFP reports.

Left-arm quick Paris was the standout bowler, while Andrew Tye and Ashton Agar both grabbed two each. Oliver Davies top-scored on 51.

Despite missing injured star allrounder Aaron Hardie, WA cruised to victory with Cartwright’s 73 off 80 balls powering them to the target for the loss of five wickets with 16.4 overs remaining.

They are just the second Australian state to snare a hat-trick of one-day titles, and the first in more than two decades.

NSW have won three-straight twice, from 1992-94 and 2001-03.