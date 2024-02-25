Home Minister hopes for swift disposal of BDR carnage case

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal conveyed his anticipation for an imminent final verdict in the BDR carnage case while addressing the media after paying his respects to the martyrs at Dhaka’s Banani graveyard on Sunday morning.

He emphasised the government’s expectation for the judicial process to conclude shortly, stating, “We are hopeful that the final judgment will be delivered in the coming days. The completion of the trial hinges entirely on the judicial proceedings, and I can assure there has been no laxity in the trial process,” reports UNB

Acknowledging the complexity of the case, he noted, “Given the involvement of numerous individuals, navigating through these investigations was a colossal endeavour.”

Chiefs of the three armed services, the additional secretary of the Public Security Department, and family members of those who lost their lives in the Pilkhana tragedy were at the graveyard at the time.