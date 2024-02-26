BNP leader Altaf walks out of jail after around 4-month

BNP vice-chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury released from jail on Sunday night after serving jail for three-month 23 days.

A large number of party leaders and activists from central and Patuakhali welcomed him with flowers.

Altaf Hossain was released from prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) around 8:50pm, said BNP chairperson’s media wing officer Shamsuddin Dider.

The jail authorities sent the 82-year-old BNP leader to BSMMU for better treatment as he fell ill inside Dhaka Central Jail, Keraniganj.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Altaf Hossain, also former Home Minister, from Tongi area in Gazipur on November 5.

On December 28, he was sentenced to 21-month jail by a Dhaka court in a case filed at Gulshan Police Station over sabotage.