Two drug dealers arrested in Sunamganj

Police arrested a woman and a man along with 10 kg of cannabis at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Sunday night.

The arrested were Khokon Mia, 55, hailed from Kasba upazila in Brahmanbaria district, and Banesa Begum, 45, from Akhaura upazila of the same district.

According to police, on a tip-off, police conducted a drive at Sarishakanda Islampur village under Sukhair Rajapur Uttar Union of the Upazila and arrested them along with 10 kg of cannabis.

Dharmapasha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamsuddoha said a case was filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act with the police station.