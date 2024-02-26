Cumilla reach final trashing Rangpur by 6 wickets

Cumilla Victorians have confirmed the final of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the first chance after they beat Ranpur Riders by six wickets in the Qualifier-1.

Liton Das and Towhid Hridoy played outstanding knocks to make the big 186-run target easy as they won the match keeping nine balls in hand at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Monday.

The duo made a huge partnership of 143 runs on the second wicket after losing first wicket on zero run.

Liton played a 57-ball 83 with four sixes and nine fours while Hridoy smashed 43-ball 64 hitting four sixes and five fours.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took two wickets for Rangpur while Abu Haider Rony and Mahedi Hasan got one apiece.

Earlier, Ranpur posted 185 runs with an outstanding batting knock by James Neesham.

The Kiwi batter smashed a monstrous innings of 97 runs from 49 balls hitting seven sixes and eight fours to put his team on 185/6 after 20 overs.

Skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan scored 30 from 24 balls while Mahedi Hasan added 22.

Andre Russell picked up two wickets for Cumilla while Rohanat Doullah Borson, Tanvir Islam, Musfik Hasan, and Sunil Narine got one apiece.

Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Nurul Hasan(w/c), James Neesham, Shamim Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Hasan Mahmud, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Comilla Victorians: Sunil Narine, Johnson Charles, Litton Das(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Musfik Hasan.