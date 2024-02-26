REHAB election on Feb 27

The voting for the biennial committee of the Real Estate and Housing Association Bangladesh (REHAB) for session 2024–26 will be held in Dhaka on February 27.

The election will start at 10 am and continue till 4 pm without any break at the pre-scheduled venue, Farmgate Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB), according to a media release signed by the REHAB DGM Md A Rashid Babu.

A total of 86 candidates are contesting for 29 director posts in Dhaka, while seven candidates are contesting for three director posts in Chattogram.

A total of 476 voters were elected from the members.