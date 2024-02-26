Over 50 foreign doctors share experience at medical conference

“Advances in Medical Science, Research and Innovation in the 21st Century” conference was held at the InterContinental Dhaka on Monday.

The event, a collaborative effort by the Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA) and Tafida Raqeeb Foundation, witnessed the convergence of over 50 distinguished doctors from Europe and the UK with their Bangladeshi counterparts.

Participants praised the effort to bring such an array of foreign expertise to Bangladesh, emphasizing the event’s role as a pivotal moment for future international collaborations in healthcare.

Throughout the week, the visiting physicians will extend their expertise beyond the conference halls, providing complimentary medical services across various locales in Sylhet, as announced by the organisers. This gesture not only exemplifies international solidarity but also directly benefits the local communities.

The conference featured insightful keynote addresses by renowned experts such as Prof Philippe Minashe, Prof Kumaran Diva, Prof Matthias Koepp, Prof Ronit Pressler, and Prof Massimiliano Serafino. Esteemed guests, including Dr AKM Abdul Momen, former foreign minister and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, graced the event, underscoring its significance.

Dr MA Mubin Khan, President of BPMCA, expressed the organisation’s commitment to the continuous enhancement of Bangladesh’s medical sector through such enriching exchanges. “Our aim is to ensure that Bangladeshi doctors are abreast of the latest in medical technology, research, and innovation without leaving home,” he stated, appreciating the support from Tafida Raqeeb Foundation and all involved.

Shelina Begum, president and founder of Tafida Raqeeb Foundation, reiterated the foundation’s dedication to offering free medical services to those in need and its role in fostering the growth of the medical sector.